203 BREAKERS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

This amazing villa is available for you to rent. You must qualify with minimum income & stable job, credit score of 525 or higher. This special program will allow you to rent with the right to purchase for up to 5 years. Monthly rental is not credited towards purchase. Application fee of $75 per family. This opportunity requires the tenant to be approved through the company that provides this service.

BEAUTIFUL maintenance-free villa in the FABULOUS Resort Style Community of Mirabay. When you enter the home from the front porch, you come in to an open ELEGANT living room adjacent to the formal dining room. To the left are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. This split floor plan has a LUXURIOUS master suite and on-suite which includes a garden tub, separate

shower, dual vanity, water closet, and walk-in closet. The large kitchen and eat in area has 42" maple cabinetry and a large center island with breakfast bar open to the great room. The SPACIOUS screened in lanai off the great room is perfect for outdoor entertaining . This Bright open floor plan has 12 foot ceilings, tray ceilings, and upgraded tiles throughout the home except for the bedrooms.

This gated waterfront community offers remarkable resort-style amenities with a clubhouse, fitness center, aerobics room with fitness classes, spa, banquet rooms, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts. The community heated zero entry pool is open all year round and features a waterslide and lap lanes.