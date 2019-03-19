All apartments in Apollo Beach
203 BREAKERS LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 BREAKERS LANE

203 Breakers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

203 Breakers Lane, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This amazing villa is available for you to rent. You must qualify with minimum income & stable job, credit score of 525 or higher. This special program will allow you to rent with the right to purchase for up to 5 years. Monthly rental is not credited towards purchase. Application fee of $75 per family. This opportunity requires the tenant to be approved through the company that provides this service.
BEAUTIFUL maintenance-free villa in the FABULOUS Resort Style Community of Mirabay. When you enter the home from the front porch, you come in to an open ELEGANT living room adjacent to the formal dining room. To the left are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. This split floor plan has a LUXURIOUS master suite and on-suite which includes a garden tub, separate
shower, dual vanity, water closet, and walk-in closet. The large kitchen and eat in area has 42" maple cabinetry and a large center island with breakfast bar open to the great room. The SPACIOUS screened in lanai off the great room is perfect for outdoor entertaining . This Bright open floor plan has 12 foot ceilings, tray ceilings, and upgraded tiles throughout the home except for the bedrooms.
This gated waterfront community offers remarkable resort-style amenities with a clubhouse, fitness center, aerobics room with fitness classes, spa, banquet rooms, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts. The community heated zero entry pool is open all year round and features a waterslide and lap lanes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 BREAKERS LANE have any available units?
203 BREAKERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 203 BREAKERS LANE have?
Some of 203 BREAKERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 BREAKERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
203 BREAKERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 BREAKERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 203 BREAKERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 203 BREAKERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 203 BREAKERS LANE offers parking.
Does 203 BREAKERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 BREAKERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 BREAKERS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 203 BREAKERS LANE has a pool.
Does 203 BREAKERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 203 BREAKERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 203 BREAKERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 BREAKERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 BREAKERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 BREAKERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
