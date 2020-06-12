All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

10263 Newminster Loop

10263 Newminster Loop · (614) 595-6280
Location

10263 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10263 Newminster Loop · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home! - This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has it ALLl! Enter into the spacious foyer that is perfect area for setting up with a console table for keeping keys, mail and even jackets, sweaters and hats organized! Follow through to the fully equipped kitchen featuring 42" maple nutmeg cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island that overlooks the family room with beautiful custom wood look tile. This is a great open floor plan for entertaining. There is also bath located down stairs for convenience. Upstairs you will find all the bedrooms and the laundry room! The huge master suite has a quaint sitting area to relax after a long day of work..The master bath boasts a separate tub and shower, a dual vanity with his and hers large walk in closets. BELMONT Community center includes a sparkling pool, playground, clubhouse and tennis courts. It's a fantastic subdivision! All this close to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, restaurants, shopping, and easy commute to MacDill Air Force Base and downtown Tampa!

(RLNE4011256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 Newminster Loop have any available units?
10263 Newminster Loop has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10263 Newminster Loop have?
Some of 10263 Newminster Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 Newminster Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10263 Newminster Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 Newminster Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10263 Newminster Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10263 Newminster Loop offer parking?
No, 10263 Newminster Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10263 Newminster Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10263 Newminster Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 Newminster Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10263 Newminster Loop has a pool.
Does 10263 Newminster Loop have accessible units?
No, 10263 Newminster Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 Newminster Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10263 Newminster Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10263 Newminster Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10263 Newminster Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
