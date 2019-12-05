All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated December 5 2019

10126 Celtic Ash Drive

10126 Celtic Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10126 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! This is a beautiful open floor plan with an Amazing Kitchen!! 5 bed, 3 full bath, 3 car garage home, with large bonus room! Wood floors throughout upper level and staircase~ upgraded stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator ~ granite in kitchen and master bath ~ upgraded 42 inch cabinetry ~ built in closet organizers ~ dual vanities in both upstairs bathrooms, garden tub, and separate step-in shower~ upgraded lighting and ceiling fans ~faux wood blinds ~ large open floor plan with big windows keep it light and bright ~ laundry is located right by the bedrooms for convenience ~ covered lanai offering beautiful waterfront views ~ this home shows like a model with a lot of attention to detail throughout. The kitchen is very open with lots of counter space and island and plenty enough room for a table. Don't be left out if you’re the cook because you will be right in the action with the open living room concept. You will fall in love right away! 1 bedroom with a full bath is on the main level of the home with the remaining 4 are upstairs. Lots more upgrades included. Our wonderful community sits near wildlife conservation and Bullfrog Creek preserve. You'll be conveniently located within miles from all of your shopping and entertainment needs. Community amenities include: Brand New Community Pool, Tennis Court, Gazebos and Playground Minutes away to some of Florida's infamous St. Petersburg Beaches, Sarasota Beaches, Tampa Int'l Airport , and MacDill Air Force Base. Hurry! Call or book your appointment online to schedule your private showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: New Laminate Flooring On The Entire 2nd Level, Ceramic Tile On Main Level, Laminate Stairs, Ceiling Fans, Built‐In Closet Organizers, Dual Sinks, Separate Walk-In Shower, Garden Tub, SS Appliances, Huge Kitchen Island, 42" Cabinets, Window Treatments, Pond View, Covered Patio, Fenced-In Backyard, 3 Car Garage, Bonus Room, Pre-Wire for Alarm, Workshop, Bedroom On Main Level, Hurricane Shutters, Extra Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive have any available units?
10126 Celtic Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive have?
Some of 10126 Celtic Ash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Celtic Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Celtic Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Celtic Ash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10126 Celtic Ash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10126 Celtic Ash Drive offers parking.
Does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10126 Celtic Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10126 Celtic Ash Drive has a pool.
Does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 10126 Celtic Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Celtic Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10126 Celtic Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10126 Celtic Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

