Apollo Beach, FL
10027 Newminster Loop
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:44 PM

10027 Newminster Loop

10027 Newminster Loop · (813) 412-6658
Location

10027 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY Awesome four bedroom two and half bathroom home available now with an open family room, dining room concept This property showcases 2117 square feet with huge windows for lots of sunshine, a back patio, spacious backyard and a stunning lake view. The kitchen is truly a highlight with its like-new stainless-steel appliances and large cabinets. The master bedroom has big walk in closet and the master bathroom has a large tile shower. A fantastic community pool and recreation area is just blocks away. Certainly, a great home that is ready for the next great tenant. Contact us today for additional information. AVAILABLE LATE MARCH

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10027 Newminster Loop have any available units?
10027 Newminster Loop has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10027 Newminster Loop have?
Some of 10027 Newminster Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10027 Newminster Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10027 Newminster Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10027 Newminster Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10027 Newminster Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10027 Newminster Loop offer parking?
No, 10027 Newminster Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10027 Newminster Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10027 Newminster Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10027 Newminster Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10027 Newminster Loop has a pool.
Does 10027 Newminster Loop have accessible units?
No, 10027 Newminster Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10027 Newminster Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10027 Newminster Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10027 Newminster Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10027 Newminster Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
