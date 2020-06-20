Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool

956 Salt Pond Place #207 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded & Spacious 2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs!! - This bright and open 2nd floor condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! Located next to the clubhouse with easy access to amenities. The comfortable kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counter tops, all appliances and a separate walk in laundry room. Both bathrooms have also been updated with new cabinets and counters. You have a separate dining area, living room and a screened lanai area for easy florida living!



This floorplan features two Master bedrooms with closets and 2 large bathroom with one having access from the master and hallway.



Located in The Landing, this community offers a resort like pool, clubhouse and playground. Water & sewer are all included and paid for by the HOA!! Great schools, great county, great location. New HOA in place which started a complete overhaul of the community. Be the 1st to get in!!!!!



Credit requirements per the HOA is all leaseholders must have a credit score above 600 and no criminal, no evictions, must make 3 times the monthly rent based off gross, etc.

The application done through the HOA is $100.00 per individual or $100.00 for married couples with marriage certificate over 18 years old.

Our application is normally $75 but has been reduced to $35 per individual and can be processed online completely.



Please Call prior to applying to avoid losing your application fee(s)

386-801-3859.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787926)