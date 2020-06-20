All apartments in Altamonte Springs
956 Salt Pond Place #207

956 Salt Pond Place · (386) 801-3859
Location

956 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 956 Salt Pond Place #207 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

956 Salt Pond Place #207 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded & Spacious 2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs!! - This bright and open 2nd floor condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! Located next to the clubhouse with easy access to amenities. The comfortable kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counter tops, all appliances and a separate walk in laundry room. Both bathrooms have also been updated with new cabinets and counters. You have a separate dining area, living room and a screened lanai area for easy florida living!

This floorplan features two Master bedrooms with closets and 2 large bathroom with one having access from the master and hallway.

Located in The Landing, this community offers a resort like pool, clubhouse and playground. Water & sewer are all included and paid for by the HOA!! Great schools, great county, great location. New HOA in place which started a complete overhaul of the community. Be the 1st to get in!!!!!

Credit requirements per the HOA is all leaseholders must have a credit score above 600 and no criminal, no evictions, must make 3 times the monthly rent based off gross, etc.
The application done through the HOA is $100.00 per individual or $100.00 for married couples with marriage certificate over 18 years old.
Our application is normally $75 but has been reduced to $35 per individual and can be processed online completely.

Please Call prior to applying to avoid losing your application fee(s)
386-801-3859.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Salt Pond Place #207 have any available units?
956 Salt Pond Place #207 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Salt Pond Place #207 have?
Some of 956 Salt Pond Place #207's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Salt Pond Place #207 currently offering any rent specials?
956 Salt Pond Place #207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Salt Pond Place #207 pet-friendly?
No, 956 Salt Pond Place #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 956 Salt Pond Place #207 offer parking?
No, 956 Salt Pond Place #207 does not offer parking.
Does 956 Salt Pond Place #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Salt Pond Place #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Salt Pond Place #207 have a pool?
Yes, 956 Salt Pond Place #207 has a pool.
Does 956 Salt Pond Place #207 have accessible units?
No, 956 Salt Pond Place #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Salt Pond Place #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 Salt Pond Place #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
