Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:54 PM

934 Lake Destiny Road

934 Lake Destiny Road · No Longer Available
Location

934 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please contact first before apply.

The Condo quality is 826 sq.ft and fully upgraded 2B/1B. It's located within minutes from Downtown Orlando, Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte with specialty shops and great restaurants that surround you. Move-in ready, 1st floor Condo has a wonderful split floorplan, light and bright interior with wooden floor. The kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave and washer/dryer. The bathroom is updated with a new bathtub and a siding shower door. Both both bedrooms are spacious and have closets. You can start your day on the huge screened porch with a cup of coffee. The apartment is in the excellent condition and very clean. Rent price: $1,100 per month - UNFURNISHED

application fee $39.99
hoa approval $100
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Lake Destiny Road have any available units?
934 Lake Destiny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Lake Destiny Road have?
Some of 934 Lake Destiny Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Lake Destiny Road currently offering any rent specials?
934 Lake Destiny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Lake Destiny Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Lake Destiny Road is pet friendly.
Does 934 Lake Destiny Road offer parking?
No, 934 Lake Destiny Road does not offer parking.
Does 934 Lake Destiny Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Lake Destiny Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Lake Destiny Road have a pool?
No, 934 Lake Destiny Road does not have a pool.
Does 934 Lake Destiny Road have accessible units?
No, 934 Lake Destiny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Lake Destiny Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Lake Destiny Road does not have units with dishwashers.

