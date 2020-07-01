934 Lake Destiny Road

Amenities
Please contact first before apply.
The Condo quality is 826 sq.ft and fully upgraded 2B/1B. It's located within minutes from Downtown Orlando, Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte with specialty shops and great restaurants that surround you. Move-in ready, 1st floor Condo has a wonderful split floorplan, light and bright interior with wooden floor. The kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave and washer/dryer. The bathroom is updated with a new bathtub and a siding shower door. Both both bedrooms are spacious and have closets. You can start your day on the huge screened porch with a cup of coffee. The apartment is in the excellent condition and very clean. Rent price: $1,100 per month - UNFURNISHED
application fee $39.99
hoa approval $100
Contact us to schedule a showing.