703 Beverly Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport parking

3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled bathroom enclosure around shower and tub! Other features include inside utility room w/HOOK-UPS Only, an open patio, a fenced yard and a 1 car carport! This home is Move-in ready! Great Seminole County Schools!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURE:

1 Story, SFH

All Kitchen Appliances

Dining Area

Living Room

Split Bedroom

Ceiling Fans

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY

Open Patio

Fenced Yard

1 Car Attached Carport

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL



