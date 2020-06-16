All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 703 Beverly Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
703 Beverly Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

703 Beverly Ave

703 Beverly Avenue · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 703 Beverly Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled bathroom enclosure around shower and tub! Other features include inside utility room w/HOOK-UPS Only, an open patio, a fenced yard and a 1 car carport! This home is Move-in ready! Great Seminole County Schools!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURE:
1 Story, SFH
All Kitchen Appliances
Dining Area
Living Room
Split Bedroom
Ceiling Fans
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY
Open Patio
Fenced Yard
1 Car Attached Carport
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

(RLNE5841982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Beverly Ave have any available units?
703 Beverly Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Beverly Ave have?
Some of 703 Beverly Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Beverly Ave currently offering any rent specials?
703 Beverly Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Beverly Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Beverly Ave is pet friendly.
Does 703 Beverly Ave offer parking?
Yes, 703 Beverly Ave does offer parking.
Does 703 Beverly Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Beverly Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Beverly Ave have a pool?
No, 703 Beverly Ave does not have a pool.
Does 703 Beverly Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 703 Beverly Ave has accessible units.
Does 703 Beverly Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Beverly Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 703 Beverly Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity