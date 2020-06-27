642 Dory #303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 3rd floor Condo in The Landings AVAILABLE JULY 1st! - FEATURES:

AVAILABLE JULY 1st!

All Appliances

Kitchen/Family Room Combo

Split Bedroom

Vinyl Plank Flooring

Granite Countertops

Inside Utility with washer and dryer

Screened Porch

Open Parking

Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

After owner approval, applicant required to pay the HOA application fee of $100 per person. IF applicant is denied or changes their mind after submitting application to HOA, NO APPLICATION FEE WILL BE REFUNDED.



SCHOOLS:

Forest City Elementary

Teague Middle

Lake Brantley High



Small pets(30 lbs and under) are allowed with owner approval and $500 Pet Deposit



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. After owner approval, applicant required to pay the HOA application fee of $100 per person. IF applicant is denied or changes their mind after submitting application to HOA, NO APPLICATION FEE WILL BE REFUNDED.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE5004633)