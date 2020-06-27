642 Dory #303

Amenities
2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 3rd floor Condo in The Landings AVAILABLE JULY 1st! - FEATURES:
All Appliances
Kitchen/Family Room Combo
Split Bedroom
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Granite Countertops
Inside Utility with washer and dryer
Screened Porch
Open Parking
Water/Sewer/Garbage Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
After owner approval, applicant required to pay the HOA application fee of $100 per person. IF applicant is denied or changes their mind after submitting application to HOA, NO APPLICATION FEE WILL BE REFUNDED.
SCHOOLS:
Forest City Elementary
Teague Middle
Lake Brantley High
Small pets(30 lbs and under) are allowed with owner approval and $500 Pet Deposit
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
