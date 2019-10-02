All apartments in Newark
207 KINROSS DR

207 Kinross Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE 19711
Abbotsford

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways. The home features a partially open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Updated eat-in kitchen and quartz counter tops and newer appliances. An extra bedroom/office and powder room complete the lower level of the home. The unfinished portion of the lower level includes a washer/dryer. Three bedrooms and two full baths make up the upper level. In addition, enjoy a large fenced in backyard with a multi-level deck. SPECIAL CLAUSES; 1) Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal 2) No Smoking 3) Hardwood floor protectors are required when moving furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 KINROSS DR have any available units?
207 KINROSS DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 KINROSS DR have?
Some of 207 KINROSS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 KINROSS DR currently offering any rent specials?
207 KINROSS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 KINROSS DR pet-friendly?
No, 207 KINROSS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 207 KINROSS DR offer parking?
Yes, 207 KINROSS DR does offer parking.
Does 207 KINROSS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 KINROSS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 KINROSS DR have a pool?
No, 207 KINROSS DR does not have a pool.
Does 207 KINROSS DR have accessible units?
No, 207 KINROSS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 207 KINROSS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 KINROSS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
