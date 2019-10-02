207 KINROSS DR

Amenities

Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways. The home features a partially open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Updated eat-in kitchen and quartz counter tops and newer appliances. An extra bedroom/office and powder room complete the lower level of the home. The unfinished portion of the lower level includes a washer/dryer. Three bedrooms and two full baths make up the upper level. In addition, enjoy a large fenced in backyard with a multi-level deck. SPECIAL CLAUSES; 1) Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal 2) No Smoking 3) Hardwood floor protectors are required when moving furniture.