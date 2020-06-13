Apartment List
/
DE
/
dover
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:38 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Dover, DE

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rising Sun-Lebanon
9 Units Available
Eagle Meadows Apartments
4666 Carolina Ave, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1468 sqft
Just a few minutes from Routes 13 and 1 and near Dover Air Force Base. On-site playground, dog park and gym. Recently renovated apartments featuring extra storage, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village of Westover
8 Units Available
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,090
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Stoney Dr
140 Stoney Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1763 sqft
Spacious two story duplex in West Dover - Property Id: 282010 Spacious two story with garage. Living room, dining combination with family room and 1/2 bath on first floor. Kitchen with major appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
36 Greenhill Rd
36 Greenhill Ave, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Cute ranch - Property Id: 281966 Cute two bedroom two bath ranch just off of RT 13. Close to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, base and casino. Nice fenced in back yard. Full basement, washer and dryer, dinning room and living room combo.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
271 PINE VALLEY ROAD
271 Pine Valley Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1762 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a garage, loft, cathedral ceiling, and wood burning fire place.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Forest Creek Dr
16 Forest Creek Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly renevated townhouse - Property Id: 267643 New hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267643 Property Id 267643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740015)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
302 MIMOSA AVENUE
302 Mimosa Avenue, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2428 sqft
Beautiful updated house. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
324 TRIBBITT STREET
324 Tribbitt Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 324 TRIBBITT STREET in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4452 W DENNEYS ROAD
4452 West Denneys Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4452 W DENNEYS ROAD in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
419 ANN MOORE STREET
419 Anne Moore Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Two story duplex in the Eden Hill community. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, detached 1 car garage. Convenient location, close to the restaurants, stores, and hospital. Easy access to POW/MIA Parkwya, 12 and 1rds.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
21 Heritage Dr
21 Heritage Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities. Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
36 GREENHILL AVENUE
36 Greenhill Avenue, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1338 sqft
Great ranch close to all Dover has to offer just off of Rt 13 in the heart of Dover. This cutie has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Dinning room, living room combo with master suite and full bath. Second bedroom shares the hall bath.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village of Westover
1 Unit Available
255 Northdown Dr
255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731 This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13.
Results within 1 mile of Dover

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 N Governors Boulevard
101 North Governor Boulevard, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3Br/1BA Home in Dover! Only $1150.00 a Month - Welcome to your new home! This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in Dover. Close access to Route 1 and Route 13, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
130 SOUTHERN BOULEVARD
130 Southern Boulevard, Wyoming, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 SOUTHERN BOULEVARD in Wyoming. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
Highland Acres
1 Unit Available
40 STEELE ROAD
40 Steele Road, Kent Acres, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This beautiful home sits in a central location, also in the award winning Caesar Rodney school district. Easy access to route 13 and route 1. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a sun room, and shed in great sized backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rising Sun-Lebanon
1 Unit Available
229 QUAIL LANDING CIRCLE
229 Quail Landing Cir, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautiful rental with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage and full unfinished basement with walkout access. This beautiful home located in the desired Caesar Rodney School District.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
132 BAY HILL LANE
132 Bay Hill Lane, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1472 sqft
$25 Application fee. Application must be filled out. Credit report will be checked. This townhouse is located in Caesar Rodney School District. This home is immaculate with new paint and new carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
37 CHANTICLEER CIRCLE
37 Chanticlear Circle, Kent County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3760 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the Ponds at Willowgrove, situated on a ~ acre lot, and located in the Caesar Rodney School District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
76 CHESTNUT STREET
76 Chestnut Street, Leipsic, DE
2 Bedrooms
$750
846 sqft
Nice two bedroom one bath home in the town of Leipsic. This home has had nice updates including Ceramic in the kitchen and hardwood in the living room and makes for a nice cost effective place to live. House includes stove & refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
61 POM RUN DRIVE
61 Pom Run Drive, Kent County, DE
1 Bedroom
$550
1708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 level efficiency is available immediately for new tenants. Rent includes water and septic. Schedule a tour today!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
506 GREENS BRANCH LANE
506 Greens Branch Lane, Smyrna, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb - Available approx 8/7/2020, Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the desired Smyrna school district. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout. Nicely painted with beautiful warm colors.

Median Rent in Dover

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dover is $1,131, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,304.
Studio
$1,046
1 Bed
$1,131
2 Beds
$1,304
3+ Beds
$1,899
City GuideDover
Welcome to Dover, the land of slot machines, NASCAR races, and the Dover Air Force Base... not to mention the state capital. Yes, it's an all-American (or all-Delaware-ican) kind of city, so stick around and we'll give you the low down on Dover rentals.
Life in Dover

Life in Dover is good. Cost of living is low, the local colleges keep things interesting, and there are plenty of challenging and scenic golf courses around the city. Rentals come in a wide variety, too. From ranch houses to row homes, high rises with river views to lakefront apartment complexes and downtown duplexes, there are lots of places to choose from. Inexpensive apartments rent for as low as $500, but these will are sometimes small and not very charming. In the $700 to $1,000 range, there are plenty of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in good neighborhoods, with lots of amenities and space to spare. Or, if you are looking for a house with a yard, there are plenty of rental homes in the $800 - $1,600 range.

Now, let’s talk amenities. Perks like fitness centers, business centers, pools, club houses, laundry facilities, and playgrounds are very common. The Lake Club Apartments feature the added amenities of fishing and boating, with boat parking and extra storage space available. Or, you can get a luxury apartment with an even longer list of extra amenities, such as hot tubs, breakfast bars, resort-style pools, game rooms, and community events. You can also find townhomes and row homes with convenient extras, such as a washer and dryer in the unit, a yard, a fireplace, and a basement.

If your pets weigh less than 40 pounds, then feel free to bring them along. However, if you have a bigger dog (or a really, really big cat), then finding a rental will be much more difficult. So, be sure to call and confirm the pet policy before setting your heart on any of these great rentals.

So, that's the Dover life in a nutshell. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Dover Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dover Rent Report. Dover rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dover rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Dover Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dover Rent Report. Dover rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dover rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Dover rents increase sharply over the past month

Dover rents have increased 1.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dover stand at $1,131 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,305 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dover's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Dover rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Dover, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Dover is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dover's median two-bedroom rent of $1,305 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% rise in Dover.
    • While Dover's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dover than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Dover.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Dover?
    In Dover, the median rent is $1,046 for a studio, $1,131 for a 1-bedroom, $1,304 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,899 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dover, check out our monthly Dover Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Dover?
    Some of the colleges located in the Dover area include Wesley College, University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, and Thomas Jefferson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Dover?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dover from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Newark, Salisbury, and Edgewood.

    Similar Pages

    Dover 3 BedroomsDover Apartments with Balcony
    Dover Apartments with ParkingDover Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Dover Cheap Places