Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access media room online portal package receiving

Another Great Galman Community, Cooper’s Place! A fabulous apartment community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool, or take advantage of the fitness center or tennis courts. At Cooper’s Place, enjoy our convenient location close to public transportation, shopping, and entertainment. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from featuring large living rooms & modern kitchens, there's a perfect home for you at Cooper's Place. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour!