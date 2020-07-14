Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard internet access media room package receiving playground

A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats

Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package. Our homes are spacious and designed to have large living areas, which are perfect for entertaining. You will appreciate our fully-equipped and modern kitchens.

Currently working on a major renovation of our clubhouse, to offer state of the art amenities, including a new fitness center, swimming pool, resident lounge, and much more! Our location makes it easy to live an active lifestyle and spend time in the great outdoors. Residents are never far from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment at our apartments near University of Delaware and Christiana Mall and Christiana Hospital. Our proximity to I-95, make the morning commute a breeze. A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats!