Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Thorn Flats

91 Thorn Lane · (301) 683-5645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 151-06 · Avail. now

$1,189

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 241-02 · Avail. now

$1,213

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 291-02 · Avail. now

$1,213

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 271-04 · Avail. now

$1,339

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 301-10 · Avail. now

$1,339

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 301-02 · Avail. now

$1,339

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thorn Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
media room
package receiving
playground
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats
Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package. Our homes are spacious and designed to have large living areas, which are perfect for entertaining. You will appreciate our fully-equipped and modern kitchens.
Currently working on a major renovation of our clubhouse, to offer state of the art amenities, including a new fitness center, swimming pool, resident lounge, and much more! Our location makes it easy to live an active lifestyle and spend time in the great outdoors. Residents are never far from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment at our apartments near University of Delaware and Christiana Mall and Christiana Hospital. Our proximity to I-95, make the morning commute a breeze. A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Heat included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 45 pounds weight limit, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet, Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Thorn Flats have any available units?
Thorn Flats has 19 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does Thorn Flats have?
Some of Thorn Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thorn Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Thorn Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thorn Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Thorn Flats is pet friendly.
Does Thorn Flats offer parking?
Yes, Thorn Flats offers parking.
Does Thorn Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thorn Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thorn Flats have a pool?
Yes, Thorn Flats has a pool.
Does Thorn Flats have accessible units?
No, Thorn Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Thorn Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thorn Flats has units with dishwashers.

