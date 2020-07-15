/
/
/
Goldey-Beacom College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:04 AM
2 Apartments For Rent Near Goldey-Beacom College
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 2 at 02:21 PM
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
119 FORSYTHIA DRIVE
119 Forsythia Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2465 sqft
Great home available in Meadowood! Red Clay School District! You enter this home on the lowest level which features a family room with fireplace, one bedroom, and the powder room.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DEEdgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJ
Aberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PANew Castle, DEKennett Square, PAElkton, MDPennsville, NJEdgemoor, DECarneys Point, NJ