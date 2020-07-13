Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit internet access media room package receiving playground

Love coming home to Lehigh Flats!

Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment. We are less than a mile away from University of Delaware and only minutes from the area's most progressive employers such as Astra Zeneca, Sallie Mae, Christiana Hospital and more. Pamper yourself with the abundance of shopping, dining and popular entertainment at Main Street, Fashion Center and Christiana Mall. Your furry friends are welcome too (some breed restrictions apply). Lehigh Flats also offers a plethora of on-site conveniences such as on-line payments, package service and on-site maintenance. Discover what carefree living feels like today!