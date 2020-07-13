All apartments in Newark
Newark, DE
Lehigh Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

Lehigh Flats

650 Lehigh Road · (848) 229-9385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in now and pay only your security deposit!* *14 months lease required- select units
Location

650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-03 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,074

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit G-02 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,074

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit H-03 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,074

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

See 56+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-09 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,289

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit V-05 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,289

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit N-04 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,289

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 49+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lehigh Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
media room
package receiving
playground
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats!
Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment. We are less than a mile away from University of Delaware and only minutes from the area's most progressive employers such as Astra Zeneca, Sallie Mae, Christiana Hospital and more. Pamper yourself with the abundance of shopping, dining and popular entertainment at Main Street, Fashion Center and Christiana Mall. Your furry friends are welcome too (some breed restrictions apply). Lehigh Flats also offers a plethora of on-site conveniences such as on-line payments, package service and on-site maintenance. Discover what carefree living feels like today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $64
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 45 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces Per Unit.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lehigh Flats have any available units?
Lehigh Flats has 111 units available starting at $1,074 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does Lehigh Flats have?
Some of Lehigh Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lehigh Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Lehigh Flats is offering the following rent specials: Move in now and pay only your security deposit!* *14 months lease required- select units
Is Lehigh Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Lehigh Flats is pet friendly.
Does Lehigh Flats offer parking?
Yes, Lehigh Flats offers parking.
Does Lehigh Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lehigh Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lehigh Flats have a pool?
Yes, Lehigh Flats has a pool.
Does Lehigh Flats have accessible units?
No, Lehigh Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Lehigh Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lehigh Flats has units with dishwashers.
