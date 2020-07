Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great in town location,yet nice country setting. Completely updated in 2020 with new kitchen and bath. new windows and interior painting. unit has 1 car garage, washer and dryer . close to Merritt and shops and restaurants. Please note that this is the first floor of a 2 family building

credit and reference check. No smokers and no pets.