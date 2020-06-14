/
31 Furnished Apartments for rent in Westport, CT
Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
28 Treadwell Avenue
28 Treadwell Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1651 sqft
Picture perfect! A quick ride or walk to the train and all of the restaurants in the popular Saugatuck area of Westport. Newly updated, painted and freshened up, this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch is a sunny delight.
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$72,000
7891 sqft
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.
33 Elm Street
33 Elm Street, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$4,250
823 sqft
This modern residence is located in the center of downtown Westport. Ideally situated in the heart of it all, this location is conveniently situated near dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
19 Soundview Drive
19 Soundview Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2475 sqft
Charming home with incredible water views. Walk across the street to the beach! Summer rental could be extended for a longer term for additional price. Enjoy a gorgeous view and walkable neighborhood all year long.
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$6,375
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2480 sqft
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.
Central Norwalk
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
149 Water Street
149 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,300
739 sqft
Stunning and Spacious furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the heart of SONO.
Rowayton
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.
Tokeneke
91 RAYMOND Street
91 Raymond Street, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3341 sqft
Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom.
East Norwalk
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
210 sqft
Enjoy All the Comforts of Home Centrally Located in Norwalk's Original Grand Hotel. Located 1 Hour from Manhattan, Minutes to I-95, Merritt Parkway and Metro North. Modern Cottage House Studios are Recently Renovated in 2018 and available.
15 Mayflower Lane
15 Mayflower Lane, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
8725 sqft
AVAIL AUG 1. AT LEAST 10 MONTH LEASE Magnificent Mediterranean family home in prestigious lower Weston. Privately situated on a cul-de-sac with 2.2 picturesque acres. The breathtaking entrance sets the stage of this ideal family home.
West Norwalk
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
$
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Lloyd Harbor
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$29,750
4900 sqft
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3780 sqft
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4217 sqft
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.
