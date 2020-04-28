All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 32 Edgewater Hillside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, CT
/
32 Edgewater Hillside
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:24 AM

32 Edgewater Hillside

32 Edgewater Hillside · (203) 257-6994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, CT 06880
Compo-Owenoke Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Your opportunity to live on the water in this secluded community, yet close to all the essentials. This .49 acre idylic waterside retreat boasts epic views of the 83-acre expansive tidal waters of the Sherwood Mill Pond. This Architectural Digest award winning custom home is located on a well maintained private cul-de-sac, within 5 minutes to the train station and town. Award winning architecture, this unyielding home with direct water access. As you enter the home, your eyes go directly to the continuous floor to ceiling windows showcasing the sweeping water view which expands uninterrupted on the 1st floor. Brazilian mahogany floors, Marvin windows & Waterworks fixtures throughout. The Great Room hosts the first of 3 fireplaces, flanked by bookshelves & built-in window seating. Beautiful Calcutta marble in the kitchen with high end Wolf, Sub-Zero & Miele appliances, which opens to Family Room with more continuous windows, a Riverstone fireplace & custom cabinetry. The octagonal Study is outfitted in dark wood & library shelves. The upper level boasts the Master Suite with a Juliet balcony, marble gas fireplace & timber truss wood beams. The master bath is luxurious in every way, and the home gym has more sweeping water views. 2 additional en-suite bedrooms on this level. Enjoy kayaking to get morning coffee, or July 4th fireworks from the yard...you will love this enchanting getaway! Lease towards purchase available. $20k/mo for annual rental. Also on the market for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Edgewater Hillside have any available units?
32 Edgewater Hillside has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Edgewater Hillside have?
Some of 32 Edgewater Hillside's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Edgewater Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
32 Edgewater Hillside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Edgewater Hillside pet-friendly?
No, 32 Edgewater Hillside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 32 Edgewater Hillside offer parking?
Yes, 32 Edgewater Hillside does offer parking.
Does 32 Edgewater Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Edgewater Hillside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Edgewater Hillside have a pool?
No, 32 Edgewater Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 32 Edgewater Hillside have accessible units?
No, 32 Edgewater Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Edgewater Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Edgewater Hillside has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Edgewater Hillside have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Edgewater Hillside does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 Edgewater Hillside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms
Westport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYMount Kisco, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity