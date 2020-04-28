32 Edgewater Hillside

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Your opportunity to live on the water in this secluded community, yet close to all the essentials. This .49 acre idylic waterside retreat boasts epic views of the 83-acre expansive tidal waters of the Sherwood Mill Pond. This Architectural Digest award winning custom home is located on a well maintained private cul-de-sac, within 5 minutes to the train station and town. Award winning architecture, this unyielding home with direct water access. As you enter the home, your eyes go directly to the continuous floor to ceiling windows showcasing the sweeping water view which expands uninterrupted on the 1st floor. Brazilian mahogany floors, Marvin windows & Waterworks fixtures throughout. The Great Room hosts the first of 3 fireplaces, flanked by bookshelves & built-in window seating. Beautiful Calcutta marble in the kitchen with high end Wolf, Sub-Zero & Miele appliances, which opens to Family Room with more continuous windows, a Riverstone fireplace & custom cabinetry. The octagonal Study is outfitted in dark wood & library shelves. The upper level boasts the Master Suite with a Juliet balcony, marble gas fireplace & timber truss wood beams. The master bath is luxurious in every way, and the home gym has more sweeping water views. 2 additional en-suite bedrooms on this level. Enjoy kayaking to get morning coffee, or July 4th fireworks from the yard...you will love this enchanting getaway! Lease towards purchase available. $20k/mo for annual rental. Also on the market for sale.