Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT

Finding an apartment in Waterbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Woodtick Road
8 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
974 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 05:20pm
Mill Plain
3 Units Available
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhouses, Southford Park is a conveniently located property situated in a country setting, with close access to shopping, bus lines and highways.
Results within 1 mile of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
Results within 10 miles of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waterbury, CT

Finding an apartment in Waterbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

