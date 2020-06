Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking guest parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom unit with small deck off kitchen. Newer appliances and finished area in basement for lots of storage. One assigned parking spot and visitor parking in the back. Only one pet allowed per by laws and will be considered on a case by case basis. No smokers. Available immediately per owner.