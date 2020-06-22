16 Rivendel Drive

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490
Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place!
Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining.
Private, quiet location.
- 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 3 story residence
- Main floor master suite with a walk-in closet
- Master bathroom with a walk-in shower, separate tub, double sinks
- Living room with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace
- Formal dining room
- Updated designer eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances
-Half-bath on the main floor
- Two bedrooms and a full bath of the top floor
- Oversized family room ready to play, with a separate full bath
- Washer, Drier, Garbage disposal, Central Air, Gas heat
- Deck with a nice view
- Ample storage
- 1 car garage + additional parking available.
- Outdoor swimming pool in the complex.
- Close to parks, shopping, restaurants.
- Convenient to major highways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293490
