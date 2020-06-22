16 Rivendel Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490



Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place!

Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining.

Private, quiet location.

- 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 3 story residence

- Main floor master suite with a walk-in closet

- Master bathroom with a walk-in shower, separate tub, double sinks

- Living room with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace

- Formal dining room

- Updated designer eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances

-Half-bath on the main floor

- Two bedrooms and a full bath of the top floor

- Oversized family room ready to play, with a separate full bath

- Washer, Drier, Garbage disposal, Central Air, Gas heat

- Deck with a nice view

- Ample storage

- 1 car garage + additional parking available.

- Outdoor swimming pool in the complex.

- Close to parks, shopping, restaurants.

- Convenient to major highways

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293490

