16 Rivendel Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

16 Rivendel Drive

16 Rivendell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT 06484

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490

Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place!
Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining.
Private, quiet location.
- 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 3 story residence
- Main floor master suite with a walk-in closet
- Master bathroom with a walk-in shower, separate tub, double sinks
- Living room with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace
- Formal dining room
- Updated designer eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances
-Half-bath on the main floor
- Two bedrooms and a full bath of the top floor
- Oversized family room ready to play, with a separate full bath
- Washer, Drier, Garbage disposal, Central Air, Gas heat
- Deck with a nice view
- Ample storage
- 1 car garage + additional parking available.
- Outdoor swimming pool in the complex.
- Close to parks, shopping, restaurants.
- Convenient to major highways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293490
Property Id 293490

(RLNE5847635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Rivendel Drive have any available units?
16 Rivendel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelton, CT.
What amenities does 16 Rivendel Drive have?
Some of 16 Rivendel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Rivendel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Rivendel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Rivendel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Rivendel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16 Rivendel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16 Rivendel Drive does offer parking.
Does 16 Rivendel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Rivendel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Rivendel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16 Rivendel Drive has a pool.
Does 16 Rivendel Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Rivendel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Rivendel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Rivendel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Rivendel Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Rivendel Drive has units with air conditioning.
