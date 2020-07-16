All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 38 Plymouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
38 Plymouth Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

38 Plymouth Avenue

38 Plymouth Avenue · (203) 504-5326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

38 Plymouth Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charm and character define this exceptionally restored 2-bedroom spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a mint 2-family colonial. Beautiful original hardwood floors and crown moldings plus carved wood columns, French doors and stained glass windows glorify this 1908 duplex that has been impeccably remodeled with all modern conveniences. Newer kitchen and appliances, newer bathroom with updated fixtures, in-unit full size washer and dryer. Bright bedrooms with generously sized closets. New energy efficient windows. Plenty of storage in the private sectioned basement. Like new gas furnace and water heater. One garage spot with automatic door, and one additional reserved spot. Backyard for entertaining and grilling. Quiet neighborhood convenient to public transportation, the Merritt and I-95. Walk to restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Plymouth Avenue have any available units?
38 Plymouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Plymouth Avenue have?
Some of 38 Plymouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Plymouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38 Plymouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Plymouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38 Plymouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 38 Plymouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 38 Plymouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 38 Plymouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Plymouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Plymouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 38 Plymouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38 Plymouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38 Plymouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Plymouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Plymouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Plymouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Plymouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 38 Plymouth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Pet Friendly Places
Norwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CT
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
Harrison, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity