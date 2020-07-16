38 Plymouth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charm and character define this exceptionally restored 2-bedroom spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a mint 2-family colonial. Beautiful original hardwood floors and crown moldings plus carved wood columns, French doors and stained glass windows glorify this 1908 duplex that has been impeccably remodeled with all modern conveniences. Newer kitchen and appliances, newer bathroom with updated fixtures, in-unit full size washer and dryer. Bright bedrooms with generously sized closets. New energy efficient windows. Plenty of storage in the private sectioned basement. Like new gas furnace and water heater. One garage spot with automatic door, and one additional reserved spot. Backyard for entertaining and grilling. Quiet neighborhood convenient to public transportation, the Merritt and I-95. Walk to restaurants and shops.