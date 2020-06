Amenities

Includes Heat and Hot Water and Section 8 Approved. Move in Today! Large 2 level apartment in the heart of SONO. Remodeled Historic 2 family Colonial with revitalized moldings and new windows, tile and fixtures. Second floor bedroom with beautiful bathroom. 3rd floor bedroom and bonus room. Kitchen opens to large private deck and open floor plan to living room. Third floor with bedroom and additional room. Impressive grounds with expansive 3 tier backyard. Ideal commuting and walking location: 2 blocks to Norwalk Harbor, 4 blocks to Metro North Railroad, 6 blocks to SONO center. Street Parking Only. No Laundry on Grounds. Agent/Owner