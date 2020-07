Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Manageable ranch is in the desirable Sasqua Hills neighborhood with easy access to town amenities. Three bedrooms and two and half baths have and eat in the kitchen and laundry on the main level. Picturesque private park-like grounds can be enjoyed by all that visit. A retractable rear cover patio is a perfect place to dine, entertain or just enjoy the beauty of the day . The home's spacious two car garage allows room for recreational,gardening equipment and supplies.

This home is located close to town amenities and more.