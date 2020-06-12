All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

134 Washington Street

134 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

134 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Light-filled and sophisticated in the heart of SoNo with WATER VIEWS from your own deck! The apartment features rich brown hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows (with remote-controlled blinds) which allow an abundance of beautiful natural light. The updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and even a wine cooler. The living room features not only soaring vaulted ceilings, but also comes with a large flat-screen TV. A half bath, large closet and laundry complete the first floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom with full bath and closet. There's also an extra loft space with skylights which could be an office, storage or another sleeping space. At your doorstep are all the amazing restaurants, shops and art galleries SoNo is famous for, plus the Maritime Center and brand new SoNo Collection Mall! Wonderfully convenient to the train station (3 blocks), Vets Park, Oyster Shell Park and Marinas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Washington Street have any available units?
134 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 134 Washington Street have?
Some of 134 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 134 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 134 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 134 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 134 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 134 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 134 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
