134 Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Light-filled and sophisticated in the heart of SoNo with WATER VIEWS from your own deck! The apartment features rich brown hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows (with remote-controlled blinds) which allow an abundance of beautiful natural light. The updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and even a wine cooler. The living room features not only soaring vaulted ceilings, but also comes with a large flat-screen TV. A half bath, large closet and laundry complete the first floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom with full bath and closet. There's also an extra loft space with skylights which could be an office, storage or another sleeping space. At your doorstep are all the amazing restaurants, shops and art galleries SoNo is famous for, plus the Maritime Center and brand new SoNo Collection Mall! Wonderfully convenient to the train station (3 blocks), Vets Park, Oyster Shell Park and Marinas.