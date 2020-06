Amenities

The historic ''George and Mary Smith'' house is brimming with character and charm. This antique colonial is sited on a landscaped and fenced level 0.59 acres with original stone walls, flower and vegetable gardens, and 100 year old rose bushes. The gracious wraparound porch leads to the living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with bay window, family room and office/den. The second floor has three bedrooms and a playroom. Centrally located, close to beaches, towns, and transportation.