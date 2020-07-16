All apartments in New London County
Find more places like 80 Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New London County, CT
/
80 Lake Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:43 PM

80 Lake Drive

80 Lake Drive · (860) 464-8430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

80 Lake Drive, New London County, CT 06370

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS and refreshing, this Cape has it all - especially for water lovers! 4 beds, 2 baths, open concept and partially finished basement. Main floor offers open concept with french doors leading out to generously sized backyard, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level offers 2 extremely large bedrooms with towering skylights and a full bath. Basement offers workshop and laundry area along with being partially finished which is perfect for an extra play space or man cave. This property also offers PRIVATE COMMUNITY WATER ACCESS to Oxoboxo Lake and access to the Boat Launch! Available December 1. The property is pet flexible, with a required one year lease, credit check, & non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Lake Drive have any available units?
80 Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Lake Drive have?
Some of 80 Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 80 Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80 Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 80 Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 80 Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 80 Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80 Lake Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd
New London, CT 06320
Sound at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane
New London County, CT 06333
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln
Norwich, CT 06360
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext
Groton, CT 06340
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave
New London, CT 06320
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane
Norwich, CT 06360
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd
Norwich, CT 06360
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd
New London, CT 06320

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAProvidence, RIMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CT
Franklin, MANew London, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MACranston, RIEssex Village, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTMystic, CTGroton, CTWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CT
Rockville, CTGreenport West, NYGreenport, NYBroad Brook, CTSouthold, NYGuilford Center, CTSprings, NYCutchogue, NYWindsor Locks, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RISag Harbor, NYThompsonville, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity