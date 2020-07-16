80 Lake Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS and refreshing, this Cape has it all - especially for water lovers! 4 beds, 2 baths, open concept and partially finished basement. Main floor offers open concept with french doors leading out to generously sized backyard, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level offers 2 extremely large bedrooms with towering skylights and a full bath. Basement offers workshop and laundry area along with being partially finished which is perfect for an extra play space or man cave. This property also offers PRIVATE COMMUNITY WATER ACCESS to Oxoboxo Lake and access to the Boat Launch! Available December 1. The property is pet flexible, with a required one year lease, credit check, & non-smoking.