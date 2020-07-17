223 Flanders Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Tucked away off Flanders Road is a 16 Unit complex in a park like setting. The focal point in this property is a beautiful field-stone fireplace as you enter, deck off kitchen and balcony off master bedroom overlooking a lightly wooded back yard with a small creek. Large spacious rooms. Hardwood & tile floors, Granite counters. Fantastic location in a serene setting. 2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms. If you want great quality and a great place to rent come and see this.

**** All potential tenants who view this property have to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer upon entry to property and to wipe down anything they touch with sanitizer wipes, this is due to COVID 19 and tenants are at risk*****. We can do a video walkthrough which is preferable if clients can view that prior to any showing.

Thank you for understanding.