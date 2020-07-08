52 East Overshores

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath. This home is located in a private association with access to the Overshores Beach, one of the nicest association beaches on Neck Road. Recently renovated kitchen, newer mud room, newer first floor full bath, laundry room on 1st floor, sunny year round office on the south side of the home, and outdoor shower. Walk / bike to downtown Madison. No smoking permitted. No pets. Credit check and security deposit required.