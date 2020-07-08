All apartments in New Haven County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:24 AM

52 East Overshores

52 Overshores E · (203) 500-4000
Location

52 Overshores E, New Haven County, CT 06443

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath. This home is located in a private association with access to the Overshores Beach, one of the nicest association beaches on Neck Road. Recently renovated kitchen, newer mud room, newer first floor full bath, laundry room on 1st floor, sunny year round office on the south side of the home, and outdoor shower. Walk / bike to downtown Madison. No smoking permitted. No pets. Credit check and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 East Overshores have any available units?
52 East Overshores has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 East Overshores have?
Some of 52 East Overshores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 East Overshores currently offering any rent specials?
52 East Overshores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 East Overshores pet-friendly?
No, 52 East Overshores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 52 East Overshores offer parking?
Yes, 52 East Overshores offers parking.
Does 52 East Overshores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 East Overshores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 East Overshores have a pool?
No, 52 East Overshores does not have a pool.
Does 52 East Overshores have accessible units?
No, 52 East Overshores does not have accessible units.
Does 52 East Overshores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 East Overshores has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 East Overshores have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 East Overshores does not have units with air conditioning.
