ACADEMIC RENTAL-

Beautifully renovated 1936 Nantucket Cape in a private community with access to one of the nicest Association Beaches on the Shoreline. Number 48 Overshores East is a fully renovated home with highest quality materials and attention to every detail. High-end kitchen includes six-burner gas range, marble counter tops and engineered hardwood floors. Kitchen cookware and serving ware are brand new and await the home chef.

Open plan design of the first floor creates a large living space. The garage was recently converted into a modern and stunning multi-use space: living room, studio, or home office.

Lovely patio area for outdoor dining/living. Fenced-in private yard with beautiful perennial gardens and fruit trees. Newly paved driveway with extra 4+car parking area directly across the street. The neighborhood is very private with very little traffic

The beach is a short and pleasant stroll away, and Madison's charming shops and restaurants are a 5 minute drive away.