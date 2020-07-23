All apartments in New Haven County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM

48 Overshores East

48 Overshore Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

48 Overshore Drive East, New Haven County, CT 06443

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ACADEMIC RENTAL-
Beautifully renovated 1936 Nantucket Cape in a private community with access to one of the nicest Association Beaches on the Shoreline. Number 48 Overshores East is a fully renovated home with highest quality materials and attention to every detail. High-end kitchen includes six-burner gas range, marble counter tops and engineered hardwood floors. Kitchen cookware and serving ware are brand new and await the home chef.
Open plan design of the first floor creates a large living space. The garage was recently converted into a modern and stunning multi-use space: living room, studio, or home office.
Lovely patio area for outdoor dining/living. Fenced-in private yard with beautiful perennial gardens and fruit trees. Newly paved driveway with extra 4+car parking area directly across the street. The neighborhood is very private with very little traffic
The beach is a short and pleasant stroll away, and Madison's charming shops and restaurants are a 5 minute drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

