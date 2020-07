Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Have you seen this charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Spring Glen Colonial with 2 car garage with beautiful fenced in back yard. It is unique in that it has a 1st floor master bedroom suite which leads out to a large deck. Also, take advantage of the recently remodeled kitchen and 2 brand new bathrooms. Great location on quiet section of the street and a short commute to downtown NH, all major highways and great walking area. Good credit a must, no pets, no smoking.