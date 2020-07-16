All apartments in New Haven County
Find more places like 279 Fenn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven County, CT
/
279 Fenn Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:14 PM

279 Fenn Road

279 Fenn Rd · (203) 494-7068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

279 Fenn Rd, New Haven County, CT 06410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable two bedroom house available immediately. Located in desirable southern part of town. Hardwood floors in living rooms. So many new updates! New flooring in kitchen, bedrooms and full bathroom, brand new oven range and refrigerator (to be installed), new hot water heater, new electrical, new windows, new kitchen counter tops, new toilets and faucet. Washer and dryer hook ups on main level. Mudroom off kitchen, storage area. Freshly painted interior. Convenient location to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Fenn Road have any available units?
279 Fenn Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 279 Fenn Road have?
Some of 279 Fenn Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Fenn Road currently offering any rent specials?
279 Fenn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Fenn Road pet-friendly?
No, 279 Fenn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 279 Fenn Road offer parking?
Yes, 279 Fenn Road offers parking.
Does 279 Fenn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Fenn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Fenn Road have a pool?
No, 279 Fenn Road does not have a pool.
Does 279 Fenn Road have accessible units?
No, 279 Fenn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Fenn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Fenn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Fenn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Fenn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 279 Fenn Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street
New Haven, CT 06513
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave
West Haven, CT 06516
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06518
Residence Court
904 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTManchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTGuilford Center, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTBridgeport, CTAnsonia, CTWestport, CT
Wallingford Center, CTBristol, CTBranford Center, CTNaugatuck, CTGlastonbury Center, CTSouthold, NYCutchogue, NYEssex Village, CTDarien, CTTorrington, CTGreenport West, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity