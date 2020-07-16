279 Fenn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable two bedroom house available immediately. Located in desirable southern part of town. Hardwood floors in living rooms. So many new updates! New flooring in kitchen, bedrooms and full bathroom, brand new oven range and refrigerator (to be installed), new hot water heater, new electrical, new windows, new kitchen counter tops, new toilets and faucet. Washer and dryer hook ups on main level. Mudroom off kitchen, storage area. Freshly painted interior. Convenient location to highways.