159 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with balcony
Back in 1902, customers buying Quaker Oats oatmeal found a redeemable coupon for a small plot of land in Milford about 10 feet x 10 feet. The land came from a 15 acre tract of land in a subdivision that was never built. But hey, free land!
Milford is a small town with a population of just over 52,000, with seventeen miles of coast line along Long Island Sound, an Atlantic Ocean estuary. With a pristine town square, a beautiful coastline, and an historic town center with some structures dating from its early settlement in 1639, Milford is a city that one cannot help but fall in love with. Theres plenty of pride in the towns history, culture, and recreation and employment opportunities. If small town living sounds good to you, Milford is the ideal place to go to. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milford city renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.