159 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with balcony

Back in 1902, customers buying Quaker Oats oatmeal found a redeemable coupon for a small plot of land in Milford about 10 feet x 10 feet. The land came from a 15 acre tract of land in a subdivision that was never built. But hey, free land!

Milford is a small town with a population of just over 52,000, with seventeen miles of coast line along Long Island Sound, an Atlantic Ocean estuary. With a pristine town square, a beautiful coastline, and an historic town center with some structures dating from its early settlement in 1639, Milford is a city that one cannot help but fall in love with. Theres plenty of pride in the towns history, culture, and recreation and employment opportunities. If small town living sounds good to you, Milford is the ideal place to go to.