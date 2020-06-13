Apartment List
159 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with balcony

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,402
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,798
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,806
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
43 Bailey Lane
43 Bailey Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Enjoy this ranch home features Living Room with fireplace, Large Eat-In Kitchen with slider to a huge wood deck overlooking large, level, fenced in yard. 3 bedrooms, one with its own private deck. Updated bath with glass shower doors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Melba Street
37 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
21 Orland Street
21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
865 East Broadway
865 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2568 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Morehouse Avenue
37 Morehouse Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
953 East Broadway
953 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
146 High Street
146 High Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Great unit with 1 large bed with walk-in closet. Large size bathroom. In a desirable area downtown Milford. Train Station is only steps away for commuters. Perfect location for those who love the downtown night life.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
1 Bayshore Drive
1 Bayshore Drive, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1044 sqft
This 2-bedroom Beach cottage, with 2 full baths, has a floor plan with water views from every bedroom that capture a view of the Marsh and Inlet with Ocean on the front and the surrounding seaside community on the rear.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
131 4th Avenue
131 4th Avenue, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2197 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL $4500+ PER WEEK AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Adorable 2197 Sq Ft House With Four Bedrooms, Plus Large Playroom Bunk Room On Third Floor. House Has Three Full Baths,outdoor Shower, And Newly Installed Central Air Conditioning.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2502 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
153 4th Avenue
153 4th Avenue, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1728 sqft
Immaculate Clean Sanitized beach house that has everything you want within coveted laurel beach community. House has water views and is about 50 feet from the beach ( third house in). Wonderful beach home that is light bright and airy and beachy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
29 Merwin Avenue
29 Merwin Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2257 sqft
Academic Rent offers Direct Waterfront! Enjoy panoramic water views from this fabulous 2/3 bedroom 3 bath tri-level contemporary that is situated on a gorgeous stretch of sandy beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
880 East Broadway
880 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
533 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL -Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
791 East Broadway
791 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL, FULLY FURNISHED - Available from 9/1/2020 - 5/31/2021. This home is just one house from LI Sound. It features living room, dining area kitchen with all appliances. First floor bath. Upper level has four bedrooms and half bath.
City Guide for Milford city, CT

Back in 1902, customers buying Quaker Oats oatmeal found a redeemable coupon for a small plot of land in Milford about 10 feet x 10 feet. The land came from a 15 acre tract of land in a subdivision that was never built. But hey, free land!

Milford is a small town with a population of just over 52,000, with seventeen miles of coast line along Long Island Sound, an Atlantic Ocean estuary. With a pristine town square, a beautiful coastline, and an historic town center with some structures dating from its early settlement in 1639, Milford is a city that one cannot help but fall in love with. Theres plenty of pride in the towns history, culture, and recreation and employment opportunities. If small town living sounds good to you, Milford is the ideal place to go to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Milford city, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milford city renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

