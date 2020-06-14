Apartment List
46 Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Middletown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 10 at 07:33pm
4 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 4 at 05:52pm
3 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 20 at 04:53pm
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 20 at 04:49pm
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
818 Bartholomew Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbury Apartments offers spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhomes situated in a country setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated April 6 at 06:58pm
9 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Omo Street
10 Omo Street, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house on dead-end road with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and more! There is significant closet and storage space and an awesome floor plan allowing you to make it your own.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Cromwell Gardens 2 bedroom Condo - HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! - This great condo has HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! The unit is a ranch style, spacious, second floor condo that has 2 bedrooms with 1 and a half baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
94 Woodland Drive
94 Woodland Heights, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
979 sqft
INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER!!! Updated 2 bedroom 2 FULL bath 1st floor unit at the Woodland Heights Condominiums. Freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
18 Cricket Drive
18 Cricket Drive, Meriden, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4 Bedroom on Desirable Cricket Dr! - Come and checkout this 4 bedroom, renovated home, in the heart of Meriden! This home features an updated kitchen and bathroom, hard wood floors throughout, full basement, and an over sized flat backyard!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Buell St
26 Buell St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 287663 I have a 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the first floor. Beautiful apartment located on a quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
226 Crown St C
226 Crown Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio apartment - Property Id: 136163 Studio Apartment for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Middletown, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Middletown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

