Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house on dead-end road with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and more! There is significant closet and storage space and an awesome floor plan allowing you to make it your own. No shared walls or ceilings! 2+ driveway parking spaces for your own vehicles.



Landlord pays for cold water, sewer, trash, landscaping, and snow plowing.