All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 95 Woodland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, CT
/
95 Woodland Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

95 Woodland Drive

95 Woodland Heights · (860) 387-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

95 Woodland Heights, Middlesex County, CT 06416

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95 Woodland Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
95 Woodland Drive Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Heat & Hot Water Included - This 2 bedroom condo is conveniently located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and major highways.
Brand new remodelled bathroom off of 1 of the bedrooms.

Kitchen includes stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Sliders on to the private balcony. Carpeted living room and bedrooms.

No smoking. Tenant pays for electric. 1 small dog max allowed per HOA. The dog can be no more than 20 inches in height at the shoulder. Complex has a pool.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and half month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.

Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company LLC

-Parking: 1 assigned parking spot + visitor parking.
-Heat: Gas paid by owner.
-Hot Water: Paid by owner.
-Pets: 1 small dog may be considered. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.
-Washer/Dryer: Shared laundry in the basement of the building (card operated).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Woodland Drive have any available units?
95 Woodland Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 95 Woodland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
95 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Woodland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 95 Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 95 Woodland Drive offers parking.
Does 95 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Woodland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Woodland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 95 Woodland Drive has a pool.
Does 95 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 95 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 95 Woodland Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke
Middletown, CT 06457
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane
Middletown, CT 06457
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St
Middletown, CT 06457
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane
Old Saybrook Center, CT 06333
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St
Middletown, CT 06457
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St
Middletown, CT 06457
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir
Middletown, CT 06457
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle
Middletown, CT 06457

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEssex Village, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTGuilford Center, CTWallingford Center, CTGlastonbury Center, CTBranford Center, CT
East Haven, CTWillimantic, CTGreenport West, NYBristol, CTGreenport, NYSouthold, NYSimsbury Center, CTCutchogue, NYCollinsville, CTRockville, CTGroton, CTSprings, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity