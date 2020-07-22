Amenities

95 Woodland Drive Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Heat & Hot Water Included - This 2 bedroom condo is conveniently located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and major highways.

Brand new remodelled bathroom off of 1 of the bedrooms.



Kitchen includes stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Sliders on to the private balcony. Carpeted living room and bedrooms.



No smoking. Tenant pays for electric. 1 small dog max allowed per HOA. The dog can be no more than 20 inches in height at the shoulder. Complex has a pool.



Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and half month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.



Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.

Broker: Robert C. White & Company LLC



-Parking: 1 assigned parking spot + visitor parking.

-Heat: Gas paid by owner.

-Hot Water: Paid by owner.

-Pets: 1 small dog may be considered. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.

-Washer/Dryer: Shared laundry in the basement of the building (card operated).



No Cats Allowed



