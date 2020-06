Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This apartment will not last!!! BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!!UPDATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT.. NEW APPLIANCES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM...FRONT AND BACK PORCH..OFF STREET PARKING (2 PARKING SPACE)near all amenities bank ,restaurants,post office,car dealerships, schools bus line

and many more 2nd and 3rd floor available