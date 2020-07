Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry courtyard internet access

Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10. Local shopping and dining is located within walking distance. Please note that 1-2 indoor cats or dogs (and fees apply) up to 55 pounds are welcome.