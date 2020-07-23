/
hampden county
51 Apartments for rent in Hampden County, MA📍
1 Unit Available
Mittineague
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,055
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
1 Unit Available
Fairview
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
22 Units Available
Sixteen Acres
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1056 sqft
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.
7 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
3 Units Available
Trainfield
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
2 Units Available
Poverty Plains
Southwood Acres
342 Southwick Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1250 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
4016 Church St
4016 Church Street, Palmer Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful remodeled apartment. Beautiful, remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath 3 floor apartment. must see,
1 Unit Available
Sixteen Acres
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1008 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY JULY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
118 Pease Ave
118 Pease Avenue, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 10/31/20 Westside Family Home - Property Id: 324675 This updated and freshly painted family home has 3 bedrooms, sunroom, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, large yard with shade trees and a mini orchard, spacious outdoor patio, finished
1 Unit Available
Indian Orchard
315 Main Street 2
315 Main Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious, quiet / PLEASE COMPLETE PRESCREEN - Property Id: 80461 2nd floor apartment.
1 Unit Available
South End
120 Mill St first floor
120 Mill St, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
First floor renovated victorian apartment for rent - Property Id: 310959 Beautiful large 1st floor Apartment .
1 Unit Available
Bay
13 edgewood st
13 Edgewood Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1175 sqft
Completely Renovated Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 63331 This gorgeous 1st floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apt has been TOTALLY RENOVATED from head to toe with all the must haves! It features New flooring, paint, cabinetry, doors, trim,
1 Unit Available
Suffield Corner
418 Meadow St, Unit B8
418 Meadow St, Agawam Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo - Lovely open concept 2 bedroom Condo. Enjoy the modern fully applianced (stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and which is open to the dinning area.
1 Unit Available
Pine Point
1464 State St.
1464 State Street, Springfield, MA
Studio
$2,450
Office Space for rent - Are you looking to for an office space for your business, then look no further. Available to rent this space has three office spaces, two conference rooms, and a waiting room. (RLNE5871787)
1 Unit Available
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
1 Unit Available
Upper Hill
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
1 Unit Available
Six Corners
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.
1 Unit Available
100 Frederick St
100 Frederick Street, West Springfield Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Custom Designed Single Family - Custom designed 4BR 2.
1 Unit Available
9 Hampden St
9 Hampden Street, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
9 Hampden St Available 08/01/20 Colonial Single Family - Recently remodeled single family in West Springfield! Open living area for entertainment. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, dark cherry cabinets.
2 Units Available
Old Hill
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Downtown Holyoke
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
1 Unit Available
Liberty Heights
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.
1 Unit Available
Mittineague
41 Angeline St
41 Angeline Street, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included.
Some of the colleges located in the Hampden County area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and Trinity College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Haven, Hartford, Worcester, Framingham, and Meriden have apartments for rent.
