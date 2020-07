Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Well maintained 2 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Form dining room w/sliders to patio. Gas heat, CAIR, remodeled kitchen & baths. Both bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. Finished room in lower level. Washer/dryer hook-up in unit. 1 Carport. Good credit & references, no pets or smoking in unit. 1 Month security, background check required. Condo will be freshly painted and new carpet except stairs/landing installed prior to new lease.