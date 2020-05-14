Amenities
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to Mill Commons, a quaint community at the heart of Farmington Valley in historic Simsbury, Connecticut. Picturesque landscaping surrounds you in the serene beauty of nature but with the convenience of nearby shopping and dining. Walking and biking paths can take you anywhere you need to go. Enjoy a tranquil walk to Millwright's Restaurant, nestled by the water, or the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge spanning the Farmington River. Mill Commons captures the rich history of Simsbury and presents an enchanting community you'll love to call home.