Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Mill Commons

1 Millers Way · (860) 200-2417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT 06070
Simsbury Center Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 722 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 625 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to Mill Commons, a quaint community at the heart of Farmington Valley in historic Simsbury, Connecticut. Picturesque landscaping surrounds you in the serene beauty of nature but with the convenience of nearby shopping and dining. Walking and biking paths can take you anywhere you need to go. Enjoy a tranquil walk to Millwright's Restaurant, nestled by the water, or the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge spanning the Farmington River. Mill Commons captures the rich history of Simsbury and presents an enchanting community you'll love to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
fee: $400 non-refundable fee per apartment. Adopted pets $200.
rent: $35 monthly pet rent per pet. Adopted pets $15 per month.
Parking Details: Yes.
Storage Details: Garages and parking lots

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mill Commons have any available units?
Mill Commons has 2 units available starting at $2,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mill Commons have?
Some of Mill Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Commons is pet friendly.
Does Mill Commons offer parking?
Yes, Mill Commons offers parking.
Does Mill Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Commons have a pool?
No, Mill Commons does not have a pool.
Does Mill Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Mill Commons has accessible units.
Does Mill Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Mill Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mill Commons has units with air conditioning.

