Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse community garden concierge conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to Mill Commons, a quaint community at the heart of Farmington Valley in historic Simsbury, Connecticut. Picturesque landscaping surrounds you in the serene beauty of nature but with the convenience of nearby shopping and dining. Walking and biking paths can take you anywhere you need to go. Enjoy a tranquil walk to Millwright's Restaurant, nestled by the water, or the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge spanning the Farmington River. Mill Commons captures the rich history of Simsbury and presents an enchanting community you'll love to call home.