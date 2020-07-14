Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glastonbury Centre.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford. One mile from The Glastonbury Art Guild, near the Somerset Square Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $51.95 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Reservation Fee (Will Be Applied to First Months Rent)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Space: $25/month.
