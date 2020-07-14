All apartments in Glastonbury Center
28 Nanel Dr · (860) 407-6351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT 06033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 036C · Avail. Aug 7

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 034C · Avail. Jul 31

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 052D · Avail. Jul 24

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glastonbury Centre.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford. One mile from The Glastonbury Art Guild, near the Somerset Square Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $51.95 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Reservation Fee (Will Be Applied to First Months Rent)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Space: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glastonbury Centre have any available units?
Glastonbury Centre has 5 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glastonbury Centre have?
Some of Glastonbury Centre's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glastonbury Centre currently offering any rent specials?
Glastonbury Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glastonbury Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, Glastonbury Centre is pet friendly.
Does Glastonbury Centre offer parking?
Yes, Glastonbury Centre offers parking.
Does Glastonbury Centre have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glastonbury Centre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glastonbury Centre have a pool?
Yes, Glastonbury Centre has a pool.
Does Glastonbury Centre have accessible units?
No, Glastonbury Centre does not have accessible units.
Does Glastonbury Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glastonbury Centre has units with dishwashers.
Does Glastonbury Centre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glastonbury Centre has units with air conditioning.
