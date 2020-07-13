All apartments in Thompsonville
Find more places like Bigelow Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thompsonville, CT
/
Bigelow Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Bigelow Commons

55 Main St · (860) 269-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thompsonville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT 06082
Thompsonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 6425 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 2313 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 6237 · Avail. now

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 6207 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 6328 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1131 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 3209 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 3210 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bigelow Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Bigelow Commons, located in Enfield, CT, is just 7 miles from Springfield, MA and 19 miles from Hartford, CT. Residents will find easy access to route 5 and interstate 91 making this the perfect location to call home. We have 5 major shopping centers, fabulous local and chain restaurants, Bradley International Airport, Bay State Medical Center, Mass Mutual Insurance, and Six Flags amusement park all within a 10 mile radius.All of our apartment homes come fully equipped with a refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The mixture of historic and modern features at Bigelow Commons is seen throughout our community. Enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, 2 lighted tennis courts, and a Health Club that includes an indoor swimming pool, cardio equipment, a separate state of the art weight room, racquetball court, and a steam sauna located in each locker room. Bigelow Commons is also a top residential option for employees of the area's many businesses. As such, we are pleased to offer special programs for the employees of the following businesses through our Preferred Employer Program: Mass Mutual, Hamilton Sundstrand, Springfield Falcons, Travelers Insurance, and Baystate Medical. Please inquire with Management or one of our Leasing Professionals to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $100-$200/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bigelow Commons have any available units?
Bigelow Commons has 19 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bigelow Commons have?
Some of Bigelow Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bigelow Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Bigelow Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bigelow Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Bigelow Commons is pet friendly.
Does Bigelow Commons offer parking?
Yes, Bigelow Commons offers parking.
Does Bigelow Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bigelow Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bigelow Commons have a pool?
Yes, Bigelow Commons has a pool.
Does Bigelow Commons have accessible units?
No, Bigelow Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Bigelow Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bigelow Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Bigelow Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bigelow Commons has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Bigelow Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Thompsonville 2 BedroomsThompsonville 3 Bedrooms
Thompsonville Apartments with BalconyThompsonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Thompsonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MA
New Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MARockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MA
Wallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTWebster, MAEssex Village, CTTorrington, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTBranford Center, CTBristol, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
Trinity College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity