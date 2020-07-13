Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Bigelow Commons, located in Enfield, CT, is just 7 miles from Springfield, MA and 19 miles from Hartford, CT. Residents will find easy access to route 5 and interstate 91 making this the perfect location to call home. We have 5 major shopping centers, fabulous local and chain restaurants, Bradley International Airport, Bay State Medical Center, Mass Mutual Insurance, and Six Flags amusement park all within a 10 mile radius.All of our apartment homes come fully equipped with a refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The mixture of historic and modern features at Bigelow Commons is seen throughout our community. Enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, 2 lighted tennis courts, and a Health Club that includes an indoor swimming pool, cardio equipment, a separate state of the art weight room, racquetball court, and a steam sauna located in each locker room. Bigelow Commons is also a top residential option for employees of the area's many businesses. As such, we are pleased to offer special programs for the employees of the following businesses through our Preferred Employer Program: Mass Mutual, Hamilton Sundstrand, Springfield Falcons, Travelers Insurance, and Baystate Medical. Please inquire with Management or one of our Leasing Professionals to learn more.