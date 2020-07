Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely first floor apartment in Bruce Park. Private front porch and private entrance. One parking space and one garage space. Oversized eat in kitchen with new quartz countertops. Renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors and crown moldings.Walk to downtown, the train and schools.Enjoy nature at it's best in the wonderful Bruce Park in Greenwich, CT.Eat in Kitchen: 13 by 14, Bedrooms: 11 by 13Living room: 12 by 13