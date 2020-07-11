All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

95 Long River Road

95 Long River Road · No Longer Available
95 Long River Road, Fairfield County, CT 06784

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Incredible country home with custom gunite and limestone swimming pool perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Located within the River Oaks Golf Club with resort quality amenities. This large and tastefully furnished 4 bedroom, 4 bath home has all the amenities. Private pool, BBQ grill and expansive patio area. Mint condition and fully equipped home includes well appointed kitchen, bedrooms and baths. Additional access to fitness center, premiere 18 hole golf, country club, restaurant, tennis, etc. Just 90 minutes to NYC. Available for September 2020 @ $7,500 month plus utilities. Also available as a summer rental beginning May 2021 @ $25,000/month plus utilities. *Limited availability for showings due to Covid-19*

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

