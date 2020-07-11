95 Long River Road

Amenities

Incredible country home with custom gunite and limestone swimming pool perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Located within the River Oaks Golf Club with resort quality amenities. This large and tastefully furnished 4 bedroom, 4 bath home has all the amenities. Private pool, BBQ grill and expansive patio area. Mint condition and fully equipped home includes well appointed kitchen, bedrooms and baths. Additional access to fitness center, premiere 18 hole golf, country club, restaurant, tennis, etc. Just 90 minutes to NYC. Available for September 2020 @ $7,500 month plus utilities. Also available as a summer rental beginning May 2021 @ $25,000/month plus utilities. *Limited availability for showings due to Covid-19*