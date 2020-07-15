All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 88 Camden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
88 Camden Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:16 AM

88 Camden Street

88 Camden Street · (203) 254-7555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

88 Camden Street, Fairfield County, CT 06825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful 2019 renovation top to bottom. Open concept makes for bright and light easy living in this 4 bedroom, 2 full & 1 half bath Colonial. First floor has fully applianced kitchen which opens into playroom/office both with easy care tile flooring. Family room with hardwood floors opens onto deck with easy access to yard. Second floor is all hardwood flooring. Master suite has full bath and walk-in closet. Three additional large bedrooms and second full bath. New natural gas heating and AC. Off street parking for 4 cars. City water & city sewer. Located on a corner lot in private neighborhood that is close to the new Metro train station, beaches, great restaurants, theaters, shopping, Black Rock and St. Mary's By the Sea. Be prepared to following the Covid guidelines for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Camden Street have any available units?
88 Camden Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Camden Street have?
Some of 88 Camden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Camden Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Camden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Camden Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Camden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 88 Camden Street offer parking?
Yes, 88 Camden Street offers parking.
Does 88 Camden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Camden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Camden Street have a pool?
No, 88 Camden Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Camden Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Camden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Camden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Camden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Camden Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Camden Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 88 Camden Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairfield
100 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates
Trumbull, CT 06611
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave
Stratford, CT 06615
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave
Stratford, CT 06614
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter
Danbury, CT 06810

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity