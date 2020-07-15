88 Camden Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2019 renovation top to bottom. Open concept makes for bright and light easy living in this 4 bedroom, 2 full & 1 half bath Colonial. First floor has fully applianced kitchen which opens into playroom/office both with easy care tile flooring. Family room with hardwood floors opens onto deck with easy access to yard. Second floor is all hardwood flooring. Master suite has full bath and walk-in closet. Three additional large bedrooms and second full bath. New natural gas heating and AC. Off street parking for 4 cars. City water & city sewer. Located on a corner lot in private neighborhood that is close to the new Metro train station, beaches, great restaurants, theaters, shopping, Black Rock and St. Mary's By the Sea. Be prepared to following the Covid guidelines for showings.