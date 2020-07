Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained ground floor unit in sought after Village at New Canaan complex. This bright freshly painted first floor condo is with in walking distance to town, shops restaurants and metro north train station. The best of both worlds. (large basement storage in not included in rent or available) Disclosures: Tenant pays $300 move in move out fee. parking spot # 41