All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 63 Canterbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
63 Canterbury Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:55 PM

63 Canterbury Lane

63 Canterbury Lane · (203) 313-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings. Every bedroom has its own bath. Master Bedroom Suite features gas fireplace and jacuzzi tub and steam shower. The home offers a Wraparound Front Porch. Hardwood floors, two-story foyer, walk-up attic, central air, three car garage. The family room has coffered ceilings with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The property is very private with an amazing back yard. This home is very special and truly in move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Canterbury Lane have any available units?
63 Canterbury Lane has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Canterbury Lane have?
Some of 63 Canterbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Canterbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
63 Canterbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Canterbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 63 Canterbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 63 Canterbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 63 Canterbury Lane offers parking.
Does 63 Canterbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Canterbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Canterbury Lane have a pool?
No, 63 Canterbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 63 Canterbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 63 Canterbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Canterbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Canterbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Canterbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63 Canterbury Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 63 Canterbury Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd
Darien, CT 06820
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St
Greenwich, CT 06831
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave
Stratford, CT 06614
Element One
111 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave
Danbury, CT 06810

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity