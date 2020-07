Amenities

dishwasher garage pool elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Classic construction built with integrity and quality. Set in convenient location offering a simple lifestyle with custom details and features. Bright kitchen with eat-in area, family room with French Doors to access rear property and pool site. Paneled dining room, charming living room with French doors to outdoors and a library with built-ins. Finished lower level, elevator, and additional office/den on 2nd floor. Walk to schools, town and train.