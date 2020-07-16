Amenities

Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens. That’s exactly what you’ll find in the fully-renovated storybook home at 36 Pond Road, located minutes away from Metro North, Main Street, & the best schools. You’ll feel at home the first time arrive to see the French doors that open to a large back deck overlooking your level backyard with private access to Lake Mamanasco, veggie gardens, a tree house & a wooded area with trails. Imagine spending summers indulging your green thumb in the gardens. In the evenings, grab a glass of wine and the s’mores and gather around the firepit to unwind. Your new home has all the elements of a formal Colonial including hardwood floors, plentiful windows, fireplaces, crown molding, and built-in shelving. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the Kingswood Kitchen that opens to the family room & formal dining room (seats 14+ people). You’ll be relieved to retreat to your 2nd-story master housing your walk-in closet and a spa-like private bathroom that includes a jacuzzi tub to soak your sore muscles, stand-alone shower, & double sinks. In addition to the other 2 bedrooms joined by a Jack & Jill bathroom, is an Aupair suite (perfect for guests & inlaws). Discover what home feels like at 36 Pond Rd, Ridgefield, today. Also available for sale.