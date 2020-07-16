All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:10 AM

36 Pond Road

36 Pond Road · (203) 417-2218
Location

36 Pond Road, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens. That’s exactly what you’ll find in the fully-renovated storybook home at 36 Pond Road, located minutes away from Metro North, Main Street, & the best schools. You’ll feel at home the first time arrive to see the French doors that open to a large back deck overlooking your level backyard with private access to Lake Mamanasco, veggie gardens, a tree house & a wooded area with trails. Imagine spending summers indulging your green thumb in the gardens. In the evenings, grab a glass of wine and the s’mores and gather around the firepit to unwind. Your new home has all the elements of a formal Colonial including hardwood floors, plentiful windows, fireplaces, crown molding, and built-in shelving. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the Kingswood Kitchen that opens to the family room & formal dining room (seats 14+ people). You’ll be relieved to retreat to your 2nd-story master housing your walk-in closet and a spa-like private bathroom that includes a jacuzzi tub to soak your sore muscles, stand-alone shower, & double sinks. In addition to the other 2 bedrooms joined by a Jack & Jill bathroom, is an Aupair suite (perfect for guests & inlaws). Discover what home feels like at 36 Pond Rd, Ridgefield, today. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Pond Road have any available units?
36 Pond Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Pond Road have?
Some of 36 Pond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
36 Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 36 Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 36 Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 36 Pond Road offers parking.
Does 36 Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Pond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Pond Road have a pool?
No, 36 Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 36 Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 36 Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Pond Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
