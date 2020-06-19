210 Old Stratfield Rd

Amenities
2 story single family house - Property Id: 292369
Recently remodeled private house in a great family neighborhood. Short drive to train stations, the beach, shopping, and local universities. Fairfield is home to many delicious restaurants. You can always find fun and relaxation in Fairfield.
The owner pays sewage, taxes, and garbage.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292369
No Pets Allowed
