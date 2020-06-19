All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 210 Old Stratfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
210 Old Stratfield Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

210 Old Stratfield Rd

210 Old Stratfield Road · (203) 522-0023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

210 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield County, CT 06825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 story single family house - Property Id: 292369

Recently remodeled private house in a great family neighborhood. Short drive to train stations, the beach, shopping, and local universities. Fairfield is home to many delicious restaurants. You can always find fun and relaxation in Fairfield.

The owner pays sewage, taxes, and garbage.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292369
Property Id 292369

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Old Stratfield Rd have any available units?
210 Old Stratfield Rd has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Old Stratfield Rd have?
Some of 210 Old Stratfield Rd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Old Stratfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
210 Old Stratfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Old Stratfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 210 Old Stratfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 210 Old Stratfield Rd offer parking?
No, 210 Old Stratfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 210 Old Stratfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Old Stratfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Old Stratfield Rd have a pool?
No, 210 Old Stratfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 210 Old Stratfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 210 Old Stratfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Old Stratfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Old Stratfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Old Stratfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Old Stratfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 210 Old Stratfield Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
Fairfield
100 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates
Trumbull, CT 06611
121 Towne
121 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave
Stratford, CT 06615
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT 06901
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St
Shelton, CT 06484
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity