210 Old Stratfield Rd

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 story single family house - Property Id: 292369



Recently remodeled private house in a great family neighborhood. Short drive to train stations, the beach, shopping, and local universities. Fairfield is home to many delicious restaurants. You can always find fun and relaxation in Fairfield.



The owner pays sewage, taxes, and garbage.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292369

Property Id 292369



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5826307)